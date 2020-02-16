Adapting to life under Covid-19 on Vietnam-China freight trains

The station guard and other staff wear medical face masks as a train returns to Lao Cai Station Saturday in the northern province of Lao Cai from China on Saturday.

As the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic rages and is yet to be brought under control, all passenger trains between Vietnam and China have been suspended to prevent infections from spreading, but freight trains are still operating on two routes, Lao Cai-Kunming, and Lang Son-Nanning.

On the Lao Cai-Kunming route, there were eight daily trains going to and from on a six-kilometer section, but these days, there are just two.