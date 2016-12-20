4-killed-as-landslide-buries-houses-in-central-vietnam

Rescue workers search for victims from the deadly landslide in Nha Trang on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Four people were killed in their sleep as a landslide swallowed six houses in the resort town Nha Trang in central Vietnam early on Tuesday morning.

Rescuers confirmed that the victims were an elderly woman, a 4-year-old boy, a 43-year old woman and her 17-month-old son.

Officials said the six houses in Phuoc Dong Commune on the city outskirts were completely destroyed while several nearby houses were also damaged.

Ten other people were injured.

A man looks for his wife and baby. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Dang Thi Tiep, a survivor, said the landslide happened at around 4 a.m. when it was raining really hard.

“I was sleeping and then there was a loud noise. My husband pulled me out of the house,” the 47-year-old woman said.

“I saw other houses falling down,” she said.

Heavy downpours have hit Nha Trang since last week, flooding roads and eroding many parts of the popular tourist town.

On Monday, a sinkhole appeared on Le Hong Phong Street in the city downtown and quickly expanded from around 20 centimeters to five meters wide.

