VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

4 killed as landslide buries houses in central Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   December 20, 2016 | 09:46 am GMT+7
4 killed as landslide buries houses in central Vietnam
Rescue workers search for victims from the deadly landslide in Nha Trang on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

The resort town of Nha Trang has been hit by constant downpours since last week and is now also threatened by flooding and erosion.

Four people were killed in their sleep as a landslide swallowed six houses in the resort town Nha Trang in central Vietnam early on Tuesday morning.

Rescuers confirmed that the victims were an elderly woman, a 4-year-old boy, a 43-year old woman and her 17-month-old son.

Officials said the six houses in Phuoc Dong Commune on the city outskirts were completely destroyed while several nearby houses were also damaged.

Ten other people were injured.

4-killed-as-landslide-buries-houses-in-central-vietnam

A man looks for his wife and baby. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Dang Thi Tiep, a survivor, said the landslide happened at around 4 a.m. when it was raining really hard.

“I was sleeping and then there was a loud noise. My husband pulled me out of the house,” the 47-year-old woman said.

“I saw other houses falling down,” she said.

Heavy downpours have hit Nha Trang since last week, flooding roads and eroding many parts of the popular tourist town.

On Monday, a sinkhole appeared on Le Hong Phong Street in the city downtown and quickly expanded from around 20 centimeters to five meters wide.

Related news:

Vietnam's winter floods claim 111

Thousands in central Vietnam swamped in the aftermath of floods

Tragedy in the making: floods after floods hit central Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam flood landslide disaster
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top