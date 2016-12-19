thousands-in-central-vietnam-swamped-in-the-aftermath-of-floods

When floodwaters started receding on Sunday, farmer Nguyen Kim Nhan in Thanh Giang Village tried to drain any excess water from his garden to save his apricot trees. “The Tet holiday is near. We are doing our best to save as many trees as we can. There is no way we can avoid a heavy loss this year,” said the flower farmer, referring to the fact that he has lost about 3,000 trees to the floods. Delicate yellow apricot blossoms are highly prized in the southern part of the country during Tet.