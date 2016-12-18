Vietnam's winter floods claim 111

Floods triggered by heavy rain have dealt tremendous human and material losses to Vietnam's central coast.

In the last two months, floods left 111 people missing or dead, and another 121 injured according to the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Flooding brought by a tropical depression caused fifteen casualties between December 12 and 16 alone. Hoang Duc Cuong, director of the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, called this last storm as devastating as the historic floods that struck the central region three years ago.

Floods damaged or destroyed over 300,000 homes this autumn and the committee estimates their total financial impact at roughly VND8.5 trillion ($370 million).

Binh Dinh, one of the worst-hit provinces retorted 31 dead and 10 injured.

Binh Dinh's Provincial Chairman Ho Quoc Dung, said his government has asked Hanoi to create a package of official development assistance loans to restore the infrastructure in his and other central provinces.

Other nearby provinces, such as Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue, are also seeking national assistance following the recent floods.

Floods have claimed 235 victims and about VND37.6 trillion ($1.64 billion) since the start of the year, the Central Steering Committee found.

Central Vietnam suffers several floods and typhoons every year, causing tremendous human and financial casualties.

