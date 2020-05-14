VnExpress International
10 crushed to death as wall collapses in southern Vietnam

By Phuoc Tuan   May 14, 2020 | 06:47 pm GMT+7
Workers injured by the wall collapse are taken to Trang Bom Hospital in Dong Nai Province on May 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan.

At least 10 people died and 15 others were injured after a wall at a South Korean firm’s construction site in Dong Nai Province collapsed Thursday.

The wall, five meters high and 100 meters long, collapsed at 3 p.m. at the constructions site of South Korean-run AV Healthcare, which specializes in producing tampons, diapers and milk bottles, in the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

Dozens of workers were trapped. Some of the victims were quickly taken out of the rubble and rushed to the hospital.

A source told VnExpress that there were around 50 to 60 workers working at the construction site in Trang Bom District when the accident happened.

"We are continuing to search for buried victims," said Colonel Van Quyet Thang, deputy director of Dong Nai's Public Security Department.

Rescue personnel used excavators and cranes to search through the rubble.

Dr. Phan Huy Anh Vu, director of the Dong Nai Department of Health, said eight people died at the scene and two died at the Trang Bom Hospital. Fifteen people were being treated for injuries, Vu said.

Sập công trình ở Đồng Nai, 10 người chết
 
 

The construction site of South Korean-run AV Healthcare in Dong Nai Province, May 14, 2020. Video by VnExpress.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. Police have detained three people from the construction firm in charge of the project, including its director Ha Duy Hai.

Most workers at the site did not have a labor contract, police found. They were not trained of work safety and not provided with adequate protection gears, they said.

Construction site accidents are not uncommon in Vietnam. Last year, six workers died after a wall at a construction site in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long collapsed suddenly.

Vietnam recorded 8,150 work-related accidents last year that killed 979 people and injured nearly 2,000 people, according to the Ministry of Construction.

