VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Beyoncé stuns in Vietnamese designer’s dress for movie premiere

By Hoang Nguyen   July 17, 2019 | 08:19 am GMT+7

Super celebrity Beyoncé wore a customized gown designed by Cong Tri for a recent movie premiere in London.

For the premiere of Disney’s The Lion King held July 14, Beyoncé turned heads in a shiny yellow gown with a high thigh-slit. The dress, made of crushed metallic organza fabric, was tailored and customized to fit her own style, including an asymmetrical neckline, one off-the-shoulder sleeve and a triangle cut-out on the chest.

Cong Tri said the gown was made by three dressmakers in just three days after receiving Beyoncé’s order.

The outfit attracted a lot of media attention, including that of fashion magazines. Vogue called it "a custom gold pleated gown with a daring thigh high slit by Cong Tri" while Elle Magazine described it as "a stunning yellow gown."

Marie Claire magazine praised the outfit as "a gorgeous yellow dress with a jaw-dropping leg slit".

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z in the premiere of The Lion King. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z in the premiere of The Lion King. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

"Beyoncé opted for a yellow gown for the premiere and the dress was truly unique in a number of ways. The real show stopping feature of the gown, of course, was the leg slit, which deserves a place in the Guinness Book of World Records," Marie Claire wrote.

Another celebrity, 17-year-old actress Skai Jackson, who starred in a Disney TV series, also wore Cong Tri’s design in the event. She chose a metallic leather suit dress with stylized shoulders from Cong Tri’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

Skai Jackson in Cong Tris design in the event. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Skai Jackson in Cong Tri's design. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The European premiere of The Lion King was a star-studded event at which the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was present.

Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z attended the red carpet event to promote the movie. The singer, who voices Nala in the Disney live action remake of the famous 1994 animated version, also curated the entire soundtrack for the film.

Cong Tri made his debut at the New York Fashion Week this February, becoming the first Vietnamese designer to do so. His collection was covered by Vogue and received acclaim from several media outlets. His costumes have been favored by many artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Kate Bosworth.

Tags: Beyoncé Cong Tri Disney Lion King red carpet premiere
 
Read more
Designer invokes rural France in Saigon to present bridal dresses

Designer invokes rural France in Saigon to present bridal dresses

Elliptical kitchen island in Saigon villa a conversation starter

Elliptical kitchen island in Saigon villa a conversation starter

Designer installs a communal house at French art center

Designer installs a communal house at French art center

House harmoniously combines rural features with a modern imagination

House harmoniously combines rural features with a modern imagination

Singer Beyoncé wears Vietnamese designer’s outfit at major event

Singer Beyoncé wears Vietnamese designer’s outfit at major event

Skewed house design allows more light, creates more space

Skewed house design allows more light, creates more space

Vietnamese models grace Vogue pages

Vietnamese models grace Vogue pages

 
go to top