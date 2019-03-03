Three celebrities choose Cong Tri designs for Oscar 2019 party

Kate Bosworth in one of Cong Tri's latest designs. Photo courtesy of Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Actress and model Kate Bosworth, who starred in movies like Superman Returns and Still Alice, chose a gown from Cong Tri’s latest collection presented at the New York Fashion Week in February.

The golden, shiny gown is made from mesh fabric with crystals attached. Cong Tri said seven people took more than 200 hours to put thousands of crystals on the gown.

Supermodel Josephine Skriver wears a Cong Tri's design at Oscar 2019. Photo courtesy of Victoria's Secret.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Josephine Skriver also selected one of Cong Tri’s designs, the smoky grey, see-through voile gown, for the Oscar party. The gown had also been presented at the New York Fashion Week. It took six people 120 hours to complete the gown.

Actress Katherine McNamara wore a Cong Tri designed gown. Photo by Getty.

Another actress, Katherine McNamara went to the party in Cong Tri’s black gown with a stylized right shoulder.

Cong Tri made his debut at the New York Fashion Week this February, becoming the first Vietnamese designer to do so. His collection was covered by fashion magazine Vogue and received acclaim from media.