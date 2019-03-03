VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Three celebrities choose Cong Tri designs for Oscar 2019 party

By Tuan Hoang   March 3, 2019 | 09:31 am GMT+7

Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri gained Oscar exposure with three celebrities opting to wear his creations this year.

Kate Bosworth in Cong Tris latest design. Photo courtesy of Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Kate Bosworth in one of Cong Tri's latest designs. Photo courtesy of Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Actress and model Kate Bosworth, who starred in movies like Superman Returns and Still Alice, chose a gown from Cong Tri’s latest collection presented at the New York Fashion Week in February.

The golden, shiny gown is made from mesh fabric with crystals attached. Cong Tri said seven people took more than 200 hours to put thousands of crystals on the gown.

Supermodel Josephine Skriver wears a Cong Tris design to the Oscar party. Photo courtesy of Victorias Secret.

Supermodel Josephine Skriver wears a Cong Tri's design at Oscar 2019. Photo courtesy of Victoria's Secret.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Josephine Skriver also selected one of Cong Tri’s designs, the smoky grey, see-through voile gown, for the Oscar party. The gown had also been presented at the New York Fashion Week. It took six people 120 hours to complete the gown.

Actress Katherine McNamara comes to the Oscar party in Cong Tris gown. Photo by Getty.

Actress Katherine McNamara wore a Cong Tri designed gown. Photo by Getty.

Another actress, Katherine McNamara went to the party in Cong Tri’s black gown with a stylized right shoulder.

Cong Tri made his debut at the New York Fashion Week this February, becoming the first Vietnamese designer to do so. His collection was covered by fashion magazine Vogue and received acclaim from media.

Công Trí - BST Cuộc dạo chơi của những vì sao
 
 

Three celebrities choose Cong Tri designs for Oscar 2019 party

Related News:
Tags: Cong Tri Oscars Kate Bosworth New York Fashion Week
 
Read more
Ornamental plant lover buys gate to get tree growing on top

Ornamental plant lover buys gate to get tree growing on top

In the blue after Trump wears blue

In the blue after Trump wears blue

Why Kim Jong-un wears what he does

Why Kim Jong-un wears what he does

Kim Jong-un changes hairstyle on train to Vietnam

Kim Jong-un changes hairstyle on train to Vietnam

Driving Kim Jong-un: High-resistance limousine serves North Korean leader

Driving Kim Jong-un: High-resistance limousine serves North Korean leader

Fourth grader stars in role as Kim Jong-un

Fourth grader stars in role as Kim Jong-un

Trump, Kim lookalikes turn heads on Hanoi streets

Trump, Kim lookalikes turn heads on Hanoi streets

 
go to top