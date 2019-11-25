VnExpress International
Culture

South Korean celebs arrive in Hanoi to rousing welcome

By Hieu Nhan   November 25, 2019 | 08:16 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese youth thronged the airport Monday to catch a glimpse of South Korean celebs arriving in Hanoi for the Asia Artist Awards.

Members of the NU’EST boy band covered their faces with masks and reached the car with the assistance of airport security staff. The band visited Vietnam in June to perform at a music festival.

A survey by HCMC-based market research firm Q&Me has found that 51 percent of Vietnamese people like Korean pop music, and 68 percent favor South Korean dramas. The Korean Wave started to develop in some Asian countries including Vietnam in the 2000s, and has strengthened since. Photo by VnExpress/Thao Hien.
Many Vietnamese fans screamed as they saw South Korean boy band GOT7 members walk out of the airport. The 7-member group is famous for their live stage performances, which often include elements of martial arts and street dancing.

It was revealed earlier that many other popular bands including Super Junior, Zico, Stray Kids, TXT, AB6IX, SNUPER, and DONGKIZ will attend the ceremony at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Thao Hien.
South Korean actor Jang Dong Gun walks out of the arrival gate on Monday. Jang is one of the highest-paid actors and celebrity endorsers in South Korea and will be a guest at the AAA 2019, which will be hosted by singer Nancy, actor and singer Ahn Hyo Seop and singer Lee Teuk. Photo by VnExpress/Thao Hien.
It took a lot of time for singer-actress Yoona to get to her car because of the crowd of fans at the Noi Bai International Airport. The most famous member of girl band SNSD, she has won 5 AAA awards since 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Thao Hien.
On Monday morning, security forces at Noi Bai International Airport were deployed in full force as many South Korean celebrities began arriving to attend the AAA 2019, which recognizes artists and actors from South Korea and other Asian countries. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Dinh.
AAA 2019 Korean stars Korea Korean celebrities Korean stars in Vietnam
 
