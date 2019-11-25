South Korean celebs arrive in Hanoi to rousing welcome

Members of the NU’EST boy band covered their faces with masks and reached the car with the assistance of airport security staff. The band visited Vietnam in June to perform at a music festival.

A survey by HCMC-based market research firm Q&Me has found that 51 percent of Vietnamese people like Korean pop music, and 68 percent favor South Korean dramas. The Korean Wave started to develop in some Asian countries including Vietnam in the 2000s, and has strengthened since. Photo by VnExpress/Thao Hien.