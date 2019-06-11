VnExpress International
Culture

Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards

By Sen    June 11, 2019 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
K-pop boy band BTS won the grand prize at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards. Photo by Reuters.

South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards will be given away for the first time abroad at a ceremony in Hanoi this year.

The awards ceremony would be organized by Star News, a subsidiary of business newspaper Money Today which gives the awards, and Dong Nam Media at My Dinh National Stadium on November 26, South Korean newspaper Edaily reported.

The AAA honors Asian artists for outstanding work in music, film and television.

The ceremony is expected to attract hundreds of artists from South Korea, Vietnam and other countries.

The AAA were set up in 2016 to recognise and reward musicians and actors with the best performances seen over the previous year. It also takes place to increase awareness of the emerging contemporary artists in Asia by providing a powerful platform for them to shine.

Korean music, television and cinema has grown in popularity across Asia in recent years, a phenomenon known as "Hallyu" or "Korean Wave".

