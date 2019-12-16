Netflix begins streaming more Vietnamese films

"Sieu Sao Sieu Ngo" (Super Star Super Silly), "Trang Quynh" (Folk Scholar Quynh), "Hanh Phuc Cua Me" (The Happiness of a Mother), "Saigon Anh Yeu Em" (Saigon I love you), "Me Chong" (Mother-In-Law), "Sac Dep Ngan Can" (200-Pound Beauty), and "Ngoi Nha Buom Buom" (Butterfly House) are the seven new movies that Netflix has begun streaming from Sunday.

A screenshot from "Mother-In-Law". Photo courtesy of CJ CGV Vietnam.

This has brought the total number of Vietnamese movies it streams to 13. The seven new Vietnamese movies are from several genres, including adventure, romance, comedy and psychological thrillers. The diversity of genre partly reflects the current state of Vietnamese film industry, Netflix said.

The movies will now have a reach of 190 countries and territories.

"Saigon I Love You" reflects life in contemporary Saigon through several love stories. "Mother-In-Law" is a historical drama about harsh feudal traditions. "200 Pounds Beauty", a remake of a South Korean movie, is about a girl who overcomes her disadvantageous appearance to prove her talent.

"Super Star Super Silly" is a comedy that earned revenues over VND100 billion ($4.3 million). Actor Truong Giang plays the role of twin brothers with opposite characters.

"Butterfly House" revolves around a couple overcoming opposition from their families due to regional and lifestyle differences. "Folk Scholar Quynh" is a historical film based on a famous Vietnamese satirical tale.

"The Happiness of A Mother " is about Tue, a poor single mom who supports her autistic son in pursuing his passion for dancing.

Netflix’s Raphael Chang, Director of Content in Southeast Asia Region, told the press in October good stories come from everywhere, including Vietnam. Whether it’s a folk tale character or movies about modern Saigon lifestyles, the selected movies all showcase image and spirit of Vietnam, realistically reflected through the cinematic lens and artistic creation.

Netflix launched its Vietnamese language website in October.