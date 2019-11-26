Netflix wants to produce Vietnamese content

Speaking at a meeting with Mai Tien Dung, Chairman of the Government Office on Monday, Reed Hastings added that the company, which has set up offices in other Asian countries like India, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, wants to set up one in Vietnam too.

Netflix has been available in Vietnam since 2016 at VND180,000 ($7.8) a month for a basic subscription.

It has been seeking to produce and acquire rights for more Asian content to increase the number of global subscribers.

In September "Hau Due Mat Troi" (Descendants of the Sun Vietnam) became the first Vietnamese series to be screened on Netflix following the screening of movies like "Trung So" (Jackpot) and "Hai Phuong" (Furie).

Netflix has 151 million subscribers in 190 countries.