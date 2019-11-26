VnExpress International
Companies

Netflix wants to produce Vietnamese content

By Dat Nguyen   November 26, 2019 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Netflix app icon seen on a smartphone. Photo by Shutterstock/BigTunaOnline.

U.S. streaming service provider Netflix wants to produce content in Vietnam as it seeks to expand in Asia, its CEO has said.

Speaking at a meeting with Mai Tien Dung, Chairman of the Government Office on Monday, Reed Hastings added that the company, which has set up offices in other Asian countries like India, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, wants to set up one in Vietnam too.

Netflix has been available in Vietnam since 2016 at VND180,000 ($7.8) a month for a basic subscription.

It has been seeking to produce and acquire rights for more Asian content to increase the number of global subscribers.

In September "Hau Due Mat Troi" (Descendants of the Sun Vietnam) became the first Vietnamese series to be screened on Netflix following the screening of movies like "Trung So" (Jackpot) and "Hai Phuong" (Furie).

Netflix has 151 million subscribers in 190 countries.

