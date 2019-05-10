VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Netflix to screen action film Furie

By An Nguyen    May 10, 2019 | 07:54 am GMT+7

Vietnamese action film Furie will be shown on online movie streaming platform Netflix from May 22.

A scene in the film Furie. 

A Furie poster.

Furie producer Ngo Thanh Van said it was a good move for the film to reach a wider audience. Details of the deal were not announced.

Titled Hai Phuong in Vietnamese, the film will also be introduced on some other video on demand (VOD) platforms like Itunes, Comcast, Amazon, Google Play.

Furie, directed by Le Van Kiet, tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter.

Released in Vietnamese cinemas in February, the action film has become Vietnam's highest grossing film of all time. It also collected $600,000 in two weeks after its release in the U.S.

Netflix is one of the top online movie streaming platforms in the world. Users pay every month to watch the movies available on the system. 

Before Furie, two Vietnamese movies Trung So (Jackpot) and Chung Cu Ma (Hush) have been shown on this platform. Ngo Thanh Van, Furie's producer and lead actress, has played a role in two films produced by Netflix, Hidden Dragon, Crouching Tiger 2 and Bright.

Trailer Hai Phượng
 
 

Netflix to screen action film Furie

The trailer of Furie

Related News:
Tags: Furie Jackpot Vietnamese films Vietnamese movie Hai Phuong Netflix
 
Read more
Eight protected national art treasures

Eight protected national art treasures

1000 artistes to sing in Hoi An int’l choir contest

1000 artistes to sing in Hoi An int’l choir contest

Bi Rain heads line-up of South Korean stars for Vietnam concert

Bi Rain heads line-up of South Korean stars for Vietnam concert

Final look: Bui Chu Cathedral just before it’s taken down

Final look: Bui Chu Cathedral just before it’s taken down

Get ready to make your moves at Saigon outdoor EDM gala

Get ready to make your moves at Saigon outdoor EDM gala

Film The Third Wife set for theatrical release in US

Film The Third Wife set for theatrical release in US

Vietnam filmmakers sense openings, but global presence a distant dream

Vietnam filmmakers sense openings, but global presence a distant dream

 
go to top