A scene in Descendants of the Sun Vietnam, showing two main characters Captain Duy Kien and Doctor Hoai Phuong.

Netflix and the series’ producer, BHD, began negotiations for the rights in 2018 and the deal was completed in June this year.

Descendants of the Sun Vietnam is a remake of the eponymous 2016 South Korean series, and has 24 episodes of 60 minutes each. It was directed by Tran Bao Loc and produced by Nguyen Phan Quang Binh.

It revolves around the love story of captain Duy Kien (played by Song Luan) and Dr Hoai Phuong (played by Kha Ngan).

Netflix buys rights to Vietnamese series Trailer Hậu duệ mặt trởi Việt Nam The trailer of "Descendants of the Sun Vietnam".

It was broadcast in September-November 2018 to mixed reviews from audiences and critics about the acting and direction.

Earlier Vietnamese movies like "Trung So" (Jackpot), Chung Cu Ma (Hush) and "Hai Phuong" (Furie) were shown on Netflix.

Netflix is one of the top media streaming platforms in the world, with users paying every month to watch movies on it. It is now available in more than 190 countries, including Vietnam.