'Joker' most popular movie among Vietnamese netizens, says Google

"Joker", directed by Todd Phillips and starring American actor Joaquin Phoenix, topped the list of ten most searched movies in Vietnam, according to a recent Google report.

Six of the top ten movies were Hollywood blockbusters: Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" (3rd place) which was the highest-grossing movie ever in Vietnam; superhero movie "Aquaman" (4th); action flick "Fast and Furious 9" (7th), which is still in production and will be released in 2020; "Captain Marvel" (8th) and "Godzilla" (10th).

A standee of "Joker" movie at a cinema. Photo Shuttlestock/chingyunsong.

Vietnamese feature film "Cua Lai Vo Bau" (Win Back My Pregnant Wife), which had the highest-grossing domestic record of VND191 billion ($8.2 million) within two months before "Avengers: Endgame" hit the big screens, was 2nd. The movie hit local theaters on the first day of Lunar New Year Festival and competed with another domestic film, "Trang Quynh" (Folk Scholar Quynh), which was 6th on Google's list.

"Nguoi Vo Ba" (The Third Wife) was in 5th place. The film sparked a public debate and outcry over a 13-year-old actress acting in intimate scenes. Vietnamese comedy "Phap Su Mu" (Blind Shaman) was in 9th place.

Topping the most searched list of TV series this year was "Ve Nha Di Con" (unofficially translated as "Come Home, Daughters"). The series was so popular that its spinoff took 2nd place.

"Moi Tinh Dau Cua Toi (unofficially translated as "My First Love"), a Vietnamese remake version of South Korean series "She Was Pretty", and other Vietnamese TV series were among the top ten searched for TV shows. No foreign production featured on this top 10 list.