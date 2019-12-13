VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

'Joker' most popular movie among Vietnamese netizens, says Google

By An Nguyen   December 13, 2019 | 11:38 am GMT+7

Google Trends for 2019 says Hollywood psychological thriller Joker and superhero adventure 'Avengers: Endgame' were among the most searched movies by Vietnamese netizens.

"Joker", directed by Todd Phillips and starring American actor Joaquin Phoenix, topped the list of ten most searched movies in Vietnam, according to a recent Google report.

Six of the top ten movies were Hollywood blockbusters: Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" (3rd place) which was the highest-grossing movie ever in Vietnam; superhero movie "Aquaman" (4th); action flick "Fast and Furious 9" (7th), which is still in production and will be released in 2020; "Captain Marvel" (8th) and "Godzilla" (10th).

A standee of Joker movie at a cinema. Photo Shuttlestock/chingyunsong.

A standee of "Joker" movie at a cinema. Photo Shuttlestock/chingyunsong.

Vietnamese feature film "Cua Lai Vo Bau" (Win Back My Pregnant Wife), which had the highest-grossing domestic record of VND191 billion ($8.2 million) within two months before "Avengers: Endgame" hit the big screens, was 2nd. The movie hit local theaters on the first day of Lunar New Year Festival and competed with another domestic film, "Trang Quynh" (Folk Scholar Quynh), which was 6th on Google's list.

"Nguoi Vo Ba" (The Third Wife) was in 5th place. The film sparked a public debate and outcry over a 13-year-old actress acting in intimate scenes. Vietnamese comedy "Phap Su Mu" (Blind Shaman) was in 9th place.

Topping the most searched list of TV series this year was "Ve Nha Di Con" (unofficially translated as "Come Home, Daughters"). The series was so popular that its spinoff took 2nd place.

"Moi Tinh Dau Cua Toi (unofficially translated as "My First Love"), a Vietnamese remake version of South Korean series "She Was Pretty", and other Vietnamese TV series were among the top ten searched for TV shows. No foreign production featured on this top 10 list. 

Trailer of "Joker".

Related News:
Tags: Google Trends Vietnam movie Joker Avenger: Endgames TV series
 
Read more
Indie film spirit clashes with laws in eventful year

Indie film spirit clashes with laws in eventful year

Netflix begins streaming more Vietnamese films

Netflix begins streaming more Vietnamese films

"Then" singing an intangible cultural heritage

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

Former Guns N' Roses axeman to rock Vietnam

Former Guns N' Roses axeman to rock Vietnam

76-year-old nude artist finds endless inspiration from muses

76-year-old nude artist finds endless inspiration from muses

 
go to top