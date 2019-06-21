VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Horror comedy fourth highest grosser of the year

By Tam Ky    June 21, 2019 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Horror comedy fourth highest grosser of the year
The poster of Face Off: The Walking Guest. Photo courtesy of Ly Hai Production.

Lat Mat: Nha Co Khach (Face Off: The Walking Guest) has raked in $5 million to become the fourth highest revenue earner.

The film, which is the fourth sequel in the Lat Mat (Face Off) series, has collected VND117.5 billion ($5.1 million) in the Vietnamese market alone.

Its earnings place it fourth behind  three other Vietnamese films: Hai Phuong (Furie); Cua Lai Vo Bau (Winning Back My Pregnant Wife); and Em Chua 18 (Jailbait).

The film saw box office revenues of VND60 billion ($2.5 million) in just three days after its release last April.

Ly Hai, the film director, said that he and his crew were proud in the financial achievement, given that the investment was only VND17 billion ($734,842). He plans to produce the fifth part of the series next year.

"I believe that if done properly, Vietnamese films can totally compete with Hollywood blockbusters in our home market," the director said. In fact, Face Off: The Walking Guest was released two weeks before the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame was shown in Vietnam.

Face Off: The Walking Guest tells the story of Vy, a young girl who visits her hometown with her friends. Back home, Vy learns that her brother suffers from a panic disorder and that her mother has sought a sorcerer’s help to cure him. Vy and her friends are then caught up in some bizarre, terrifying phenomena.

The Vietnamese film scene has witnessed several commercial successes this year. In the first quarter of 2019, two movies raked in over VND100 billion ($4.3 million) –Winning Back My Pregnant Wife and Trang Quynh (Dr Quynh). Released in late February, Hai Phuong (Furie) became the highest ever grossing film in Vietnam, including revenue from foreign markets.

According to a representative of CGV, which runs the biggest movie theater network in Vietnam, domestic films have accounted for over 50 percent of the total box office revenue in Vietnam this year. This is the first time that this has happened since the CGV network opened.

The trailer of the film. 

Related News:
Tags: Face Off: The Walking Guest Ly Hai Vietnamese film film industry Vietnam box office
 
Read more
When broken earlobes were music to the ears of a community

When broken earlobes were music to the ears of a community

Venerating the whale, Vietnamese fisherman’s best friend

Venerating the whale, Vietnamese fisherman’s best friend

Crafting Buddha idols in Saigon

Crafting Buddha idols in Saigon

American singer Jesse McCartney to perform in Vietnam

American singer Jesse McCartney to perform in Vietnam

Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House

Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House

Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards

Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

 
go to top