Horror comedy fourth highest grosser of the year

The poster of Face Off: The Walking Guest. Photo courtesy of Ly Hai Production.

The film, which is the fourth sequel in the Lat Mat (Face Off) series, has collected VND117.5 billion ($5.1 million) in the Vietnamese market alone.

Its earnings place it fourth behind three other Vietnamese films: Hai Phuong (Furie); Cua Lai Vo Bau (Winning Back My Pregnant Wife); and Em Chua 18 (Jailbait).

The film saw box office revenues of VND60 billion ($2.5 million) in just three days after its release last April.

Ly Hai, the film director, said that he and his crew were proud in the financial achievement, given that the investment was only VND17 billion ($734,842). He plans to produce the fifth part of the series next year.

"I believe that if done properly, Vietnamese films can totally compete with Hollywood blockbusters in our home market," the director said. In fact, Face Off: The Walking Guest was released two weeks before the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame was shown in Vietnam.

Face Off: The Walking Guest tells the story of Vy, a young girl who visits her hometown with her friends. Back home, Vy learns that her brother suffers from a panic disorder and that her mother has sought a sorcerer’s help to cure him. Vy and her friends are then caught up in some bizarre, terrifying phenomena.

The Vietnamese film scene has witnessed several commercial successes this year. In the first quarter of 2019, two movies raked in over VND100 billion ($4.3 million) –Winning Back My Pregnant Wife and Trang Quynh (Dr Quynh). Released in late February, Hai Phuong (Furie) became the highest ever grossing film in Vietnam, including revenue from foreign markets.

According to a representative of CGV, which runs the biggest movie theater network in Vietnam, domestic films have accounted for over 50 percent of the total box office revenue in Vietnam this year. This is the first time that this has happened since the CGV network opened.