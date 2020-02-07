All-time top ten highest-grossing films in Vietnam

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Avengers: Endgame", the superhero film by Marvel Studios that became a global cultural phenomenon, rules the list of top 10 highest-grossing movies in Vietnam with ticket sales of VND285 billion ($12.3 million). The movie also dominated the box office in other countries to become the highest-grossing movie of all time globally.

"Avengers: Endgame" poster. Photo by Reuters.

The fight between superheroes and supervillain Thanos attracted millions of Vietnamese fans, screenings accounting for over 75 percent of all films released in April 2019.

"Cua Lai Vo Bau" (Win Back My Pregnant Wife)

Earning over VND190 billion ($8.2 million) in Vietnam after two months of screenings in 2019, "Win Back My Pregnant Wife" is currently the highest-grossing domestic movie.

The film depicts a reserved man who tries winning back the heart of his pregnant wife, unsure of the father's identity.

"Win Back My Pregnant Wife" won a Silver Lotus award in the motion picture category at 2019 Vietnam Film Festival.

"Avengers: Infinity War"

The prequel to "Avengers: Endgame" was released in 2018 and earned VND188.5 billion ($8.1 million), dethroning Vietnamese "Em Chua 18" (Jailbait), to become the country's highest-grossing film ever at the time.

It features a group of superheroes trying to prevent the powerful purple alien Thanos from destroying the universe. The film features a star cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, alongside a shocking ending.

Vietnamese moviegoers have a soft spot for Marvel superheroes, releases Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: Far From Home having earned over VND100 billion ($$.3 million).

"Em Chua 18" (Jailbait)

The rom-com, translated as "I'm not 18", proved a phenomenon across Vietnamese cinemas in 2017.

It stars Kaity Nguyen, an 18-year-old newcomer who has stunned critics and fans with her impressive acting skills. Nguyen's character hooks up with an older playboy after having her heart broken. The movie is rated C16, deemed suitable for mature audiences only.

The movie hit local cinemas on April 28, surpassing"Guardians of the Galaxy" to dominate the domestic box office during the Reunification-Labor holiday weekend by earning VND171 billion ($7.3 million).

"Kong: Skull Island"

Starring Hollywood stars like Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson, "Kong Skull Island" proved a local phenomenon, featuring various stunning Vietnamese landscapes.

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts currently serves as Vietnam tourism ambassador.

"Kong: Skull Island" is the only Hollywood movie to be primarily filmed in Vietnam thus far. It earn VND169 billion ($7.2 million) in Vietnam.

"Mat Biec" (Dreamy Eyes)

Earning VND160 billion ($6.9 million) after one month of screening, the movie by Vietnamese-American director Victor Vu is based on a novel by local writer Nguyen Nhat Anh.

It depicts the love story of Ngan, a rural boy, and his childhood friend during their school years. Even though the girl falls for a rich man and leaves Ngan, he remains by her side.

Topping the Vietnamese box office for 22 days, the romance is still on show at cinemas one month after its premiere.

Hai Phuong (Furie)

The action flick is the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of all time, earning VND200 billion ($8.64 million) at the box office within 4 weeks since opening at local as well as some U.S. and Canadian cinemas.

With well shot action scenes, producer and actor Ngo Thanh Van, known as Veronica Ngo, has won praise for her performance.

The blockbuster represented Vietnam at the 2020 Oscars, competing in the Best International Feature Film category.

"Fast & Furious 8"

"Fast & Furious 8" has always been a popular franchise in Vietnam. The action flick made VND158 billion ($6.8 million) locally, attracting millions of moviegoers thanks to its muscle-car scenes and striking visual effects.

Before that, the 7th part of the series, "Furious 7", was also a phenomenon in Vietnamese cinemas and earned VND146 billion ($6.3 million).

"Fast & Furious: Hobb & Shaw"

The action franchise spin-off earned VND156 billion ($6.7 million) in Vietnam despite controversial audience reactions and reviews.

It depicts the stories of two rivals Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. A deadly virus carried by Shaw's sister sees the duo joining forces to stop it falling into the wrong hands.

"Aquaman"

The highest-grossing D.C. movie in Vietnam was released at the end of 2018 and earned VND156 billion ($6.7 million).

The superhero movie was directed by Malaysian-born Australia film director James Wan, telling the story of Aquaman, who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis to replace his brother and unite the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface. At international cinemas, it attracted a myriad of moviegoers and earned $1.15 billion.