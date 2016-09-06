Vietnamese mobile app sizes men up for affordable custom shirts

A couple from Ho Chi Minh City have made custom-fit clothing more affordable with a mobile app called UKYS.

The innovative approach removes much of the costs associated with taking customers’ measurements by measuring them via the apps.

With the mobile app, customers can take their measurements using the camera on their smartphones to scan the body, rather than using a traditional tape measure.

The start-up claims that the measurements are even more precise than the more traditional way of getting fitted, and offers shirts at more affordable prices than a tailor.

Customers can also design their own shirts by choosing from a number of different fabrics. Then they can choose what type of cuff, collar and cut they want, said Pauline Tran, one of the creators of UKYS, adding that the custom-fit shirts would be shipped to customers within two weeks of an order being placed.

Pauline said that she and her husband decided to give up their stable jobs to develop the start-up.

“We started two years ago. The app has been tested on thousands of body types to design the optimal algorithm. We believe that UKYS is a new approach to tailoring,” she said.

The app has been put up on U.S. crowd-funding website Indiegogo and has started to receive public attention.

The couple also won the “Ambassador’s Entrepreneurship Challenge” launched by the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam to encourage start-ups in the Southeast Asian country.

