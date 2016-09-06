VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese mobile app sizes men up for affordable custom shirts

By An Hong   September 6, 2016 | 05:01 pm GMT+7

The start-up claims the app gives even more precise measurements than traditional tailors.

A couple from Ho Chi Minh City have made custom-fit clothing more affordable with a mobile app called UKYS.

The innovative approach removes much of the costs associated with taking customers’ measurements by measuring them via the apps.

With the mobile app, customers can take their measurements using the camera on their smartphones to scan the body, rather than using a traditional tape measure.

The start-up claims that the measurements are even more precise than the more traditional way of getting fitted, and offers shirts at more affordable prices than a tailor.

Customers can also design their own shirts by choosing from a number of different fabrics. Then they can choose what type of cuff, collar and cut they want, said Pauline Tran, one of the creators of UKYS, adding that the custom-fit shirts would be shipped to customers within two weeks of an order being placed.

Pauline said that she and her husband decided to give up their stable jobs to develop the start-up.

“We started two years ago. The app has been tested on thousands of body types to design the optimal algorithm. We believe that UKYS is a new approach to tailoring,” she said.

The app has been put up on U.S. crowd-funding website Indiegogo and has started to receive public attention.

The couple also won the “Ambassador’s Entrepreneurship Challenge” launched by the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam to encourage start-ups in the Southeast Asian country.

Related News:

Vietnam strategizes to be a start-up nation

Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?

New US visa policy offers opportunities for Vietnamese start-ups

Vietnam's tech startups: a force to be reckoned with

Tags: startup UKYS custom-fit shirt Vietnam US Embassy Ted Osius
 
Read more
Luxury Vietnam resort plans exclusive airport

Luxury Vietnam resort plans exclusive airport

Vietnam's 'Silicon Valley' sparks startup boom

Vietnam's 'Silicon Valley' sparks startup boom

Japan provides $106 million in ODA for Vietnam

Japan provides $106 million in ODA for Vietnam

French eyes in the sky to help Vietnam monitor the environment

French eyes in the sky to help Vietnam monitor the environment

Vietnamese job seekers value development prospects over salaries

Vietnamese job seekers value development prospects over salaries

Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants

Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants

Vietnam carriers sign $6.5 bln, 40-plane deal

Vietnam carriers sign $6.5 bln, 40-plane deal

G20 pledges to tackle global steel glut, quell China tensions

G20 pledges to tackle global steel glut, quell China tensions

 
go to top