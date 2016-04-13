Vietnam's tech startups: a force to be reckoned with

Vietnam's tech startup scene is booming... and glued to screens in offices and work spaces across the country are the young, tech-savvy brains behind it.

Three years ago, a Hanoi-based startup released 'Flappy Bird' - a game that quickly became an international hit.

This has set the ball rolling.

Financial powerhouses have upped their investment, and venture capitalists are announcing Vietnam-focused funds.

They all hope a little financial nurturing will yield another success.

Silicon Valley-based "500 Startups" has set aside $10 million for the country. It estimates 1,000 or more startups to launch in Vietnam every year.

One of its shoestring investments is Beeketing whose 26-year-old founder says foreign interest is all down to Vietnam's cheap, but skilled, labour.

Most of the startups are in e-commerce, a sector where sales grew around 35 percent last year to $4 billion.

Compared to China and India, Vietnam's startups are getting little government support.

All they have is a scheme dubbed "Vietnam Silicon Valley", which includes legal advice, shared work spaces, and $10,000 in cash.