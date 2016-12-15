VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam telecom giant to scrap roaming fees with Laos, Cambodia from 2017

By VnExpress   December 15, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

The company expects to lose $1 million a month but hopes to boost connections in Indochina.

Vietnam’s biggest telecom firm Viettel has announced it will abolish roaming charges between Vietnam and neighboring Cambodia and Laos, where it has also developed strong networks.

Nguyen Manh Hung, general director of the company, said that starting from next year its subscribers in the three countries will be able to phone each other at domestic call rates, local media reported. Viettel has developed the Metfone network in Cambodia and Unitel in Laos.

Hung said the initiative is to facilitate cultural and trade connections in Indochina, but the company will lose around $1 million a month.

In October last year, members of the European parliament also voted to scrap mobile roaming charges from mid-2017 to save holidaymakers among member countries from racking up massive phone bills.

ASEAN ministers of communications raised the idea of abolishing roaming fees thoughout the bloc back in 2013, but no agreement was finalized.

Besides Vietnam, Viettel operates mobile networks in ten countries in Southeast Asia, South America and Africa.

Its brand value has been estimated at $973 million by UK-based intangible asset valuation consultancy organization Brand Finance. It is ranked seventh in Southeast Asia and 93rd globally.

Related news:

Viettel joint venture plans to connect seven million users in Myanmar

Viettel named most valuable telecommunications brand in Cambodia

Tags: Vietnam telecommunication Viettel
 
Read more
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City listed as foreign investment magnets

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City listed as foreign investment magnets

Vietnam's biggest port requires online checks for all container trucks

Vietnam's biggest port requires online checks for all container trucks

IPO to value Vietnam's budget airline VietJet at $1.2 billion

IPO to value Vietnam's budget airline VietJet at $1.2 billion

Vietnamese dong weakens as dollar surges following Fed rate increase

Vietnamese dong weakens as dollar surges following Fed rate increase

Quality not quantity: Vietnam should lower rice export target

Quality not quantity: Vietnam should lower rice export target

Vietnam’s low-skilled labor force threatened by robots

Vietnam’s low-skilled labor force threatened by robots

Vietnam’s banking sector looks stable for 2017 despite gloomy Southeast Asia outlook: Fitch

Vietnam’s banking sector looks stable for 2017 despite gloomy Southeast Asia outlook: Fitch

Vietnam records increasing FDI from tax haven countries: Oxfam

Vietnam records increasing FDI from tax haven countries: Oxfam

 
go to top