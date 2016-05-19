VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Viettel named most valuable telecommunications brand in Cambodia

By Dam Tuan   May 19, 2016 | 02:35 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s largest telecommunications corporation Viettel has become the most valuable communications brand in Cambodia through its Metfone service, with revenue reaching $94 million in 2016.

Metfone had a successful in 2015 with revenue increasing by 10 percent to maintain its position in the top 30 most valuable communication brands in the region, Vietnam's Goverment Portal said May 18, citing information from the assessment provider Brand Finance.

viettel-named-most-valuable-telecommunications-brand-in-cambodia

Viettel's revenue is rising in Cambodia after long years of investment. Photo by CambodiaSihanoukville

The global leading brand evaluation and strategy consultation company specifies three criteria to appraise a brand including brand power and influence, enterprise operations and other external factors.

The U.K.-based company’s report indicated that Metfone's revenue climbed from $85 million in 2015 to $94 million in 2016.

Cambodia was the first foreign country Viettel ventured into as part of its global penetration strategy.

Metfone launched its Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service in 2006 and officially started offering telecommunication services in February 2009.

After seven year operation, Metfone has become a dominant network provider in Cambodia with 7,000 Base Transceiver Stations, 20,000km of optical cables, coverage of 97 percent and 5.5 million customers, making up 37 percent of the market share.

Tags: Viettel Brand Finance Metfone Cambodia VoIP
 
Read more
Vietnam Airlines to sell $108 million stake to Japan’s largest airline

Vietnam Airlines to sell $108 million stake to Japan’s largest airline

Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition

Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap

Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap

Top oil distributor generates $50 million amid falling global oil prices

Top oil distributor generates $50 million amid falling global oil prices

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

 
go to top