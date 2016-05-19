viettel-named-most-valuable-telecommunications-brand-in-cambodia

Metfone had a successful in 2015 with revenue increasing by 10 percent to maintain its position in the top 30 most valuable communication brands in the region, Vietnam's Goverment Portal said May 18, citing information from the assessment provider Brand Finance.

Viettel's revenue is rising in Cambodia after long years of investment. Photo by CambodiaSihanoukville

The global leading brand evaluation and strategy consultation company specifies three criteria to appraise a brand including brand power and influence, enterprise operations and other external factors.

The U.K.-based company’s report indicated that Metfone's revenue climbed from $85 million in 2015 to $94 million in 2016.

Cambodia was the first foreign country Viettel ventured into as part of its global penetration strategy.

Metfone launched its Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service in 2006 and officially started offering telecommunication services in February 2009.

After seven year operation, Metfone has become a dominant network provider in Cambodia with 7,000 Base Transceiver Stations, 20,000km of optical cables, coverage of 97 percent and 5.5 million customers, making up 37 percent of the market share.