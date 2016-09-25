Vietnam’s consumer price index surges in September

Students at a high school in Hai Phong City. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

Vietnam's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.34 percent against September of last year and 0.54 percent month-on-month, due mainly to school fee and fuel hikes, according to the latest data from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The CPI of the education sector jumped 7.19 percent as the school year kicked off and many provinces adjusted tuition fees to implement a government decree issued last year.

An August fuel price jump led to the 0.55 percent increase in transportation costs.

After falling in July and August, the prices of food and foodstuff went up again in September, rising 0.09 percent from previous month.

Post and telecommunications costs saw a small decline, a mere 0.07 percent, against August.

