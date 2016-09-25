VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam’s consumer price index surges in September

By Toan Dao   September 25, 2016 | 01:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s consumer price index surges in September
Students at a high school in Hai Phong City. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

Higher prices for education, transportation and food contributed to the leap.

Vietnam's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.34 percent against September of last year and 0.54 percent month-on-month, due mainly to school fee and fuel hikes, according to the latest data from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The CPI of the education sector jumped 7.19 percent as the school year kicked off and many provinces adjusted tuition fees to implement a government decree issued last year.

An August fuel price jump led to the 0.55 percent increase in transportation costs.

After falling in July and August, the prices of food and foodstuff went up again in September, rising 0.09 percent from previous month.

Post and telecommunications costs saw a small decline, a mere 0.07 percent, against August.

Related news:

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

April consumer price index edges up: GSO report

Tags: CPI Vietnam education fee transport cost
 
Read more
Vietnamese mobile app gets Facebook's $40,000 support package

Vietnamese mobile app gets Facebook's $40,000 support package

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval

Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth to slow this year

Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth to slow this year

Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi

Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi

Thai investors have eyes on sell-off of Vietnamese state firms

Thai investors have eyes on sell-off of Vietnamese state firms

Ripple effects of Hanjin collapse hit Vietnamese exporters

Ripple effects of Hanjin collapse hit Vietnamese exporters

LG projects help make South Korea biggest foreign investor in Vietnam

LG projects help make South Korea biggest foreign investor in Vietnam

Labor ministry orders probe into Honda Vietnam’s alleged massive layoff

Labor ministry orders probe into Honda Vietnam’s alleged massive layoff

 
go to top