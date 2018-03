By An Hong April 24, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7

On an annual basis, CPI this month is estimated to rise 1.89 percent against April last year following higher transportation and housing costs, the market report showed.

The report also estimated the average annual CPI increase in the first four months of this year at 1.76 percent.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, is currently cover 573 items.