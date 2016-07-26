VnExpress International
Value of M&As in Vietnam expected to hit $6 billion this year

By Toan Dao   July 26, 2016 | 10:55 am GMT+7

Thai companies have been adding retail chains to their shopping baskets. 

M&As in Vietnam are expected to be worth $6 billion this year, rising 15.4 percent from 2015, the government portal cited data from the Vietnam M&A Forum as saying on Monday.

The annual forum will be held next month by the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper in coordination with AVM Vietnam, an investment promotion company, with the support of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The country's M&A value in the first half of 2016 reached more than $3 billion, up 28 percent on-year.

Among the foreign investors entering the market, Thai companies made two noticeable deals in the retail sector in the first six months. Central Group announced on April 29 that it had bought Big C’s operations in Vietnam from France's Casino Group at a cost of 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion).

A taxi driver waits for his customers next to the logo of Big-C department store in central Bangkok, March 4, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

A taxi driver waits for customers outside a Big-C department store in central Bangkok. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

Consumer goods group TCC Holding Co. Ltd also completed its acquisition of the Vietnamese operations of Metro for 655 million euros ($704.1 million) in January.

