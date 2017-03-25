The best places to work in Vietnam

Unilever has once again been named the best company to work for in Vietnam, according to an annual list that has also found many other foreign companies among the favorites.

The 2016 "Best Places to Work" survey, conducted by solution firm Anphabe and market research firm Nielsen, named dairy giant Vinamilk the second best, which was unable to dethrone the fourth-year champion.

They are followed by Nestle, Microsoft, IBM. Foreign firms secured 15 positions among the 20 best companies. (See the complete top 100 here.)

This year's survey, the biggest, collected feedback from 26,128 employees working in 24 different sectors. Rankings were based on salary levels, bonuses, welfare and work-life balance for employees.

As usual, the survey tends to favor big companies, so even if many small and medium-sized companies in Vietnam may offer a great working environment, it is highly unlikely that they can make the cut.

Jobseekers and employees in Vietnam are increasingly demanding and paying more attention to benefits and a good workplace culture.

In recent years, Vietnam has also become an emerging destination for top talent from overseas.

The country has been ranked among the best destinations for a successful expat career thanks to good work-life balance and employment benefits, according to HSBC.

The London-based bank's Expat Explorer survey questioned 26,871 expats from more than 100 countries and territories between March and May 2016 based over their satisfaction with their careers, personal finance as well as economic, culture and life aspects in the host country.

