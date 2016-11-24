Sun Group launches villas and apartments on Phu Quoc Island

Sponsored

Sun Realty Company is proud to announce the launch of its apartments at Condotel Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and 20 ocean villas at Diamond Hillside Villas at Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.

Sales offices will be open at the Daewoo Hotel in Hanoi and the New World Hotel in HCM City on November 26.

Sun Group, in collaboration with Techcombank, is offering financing of up to 70 per cent of the sales price at zero per cent interest, and will provide additional assistance to buyers at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.

Buyers who pre-book properties on November 26 will receive an incentive of VND200 million ($8,900) per villa and VND50 million ($2,200) per apartment, as well as gift vouchers for many well-known tourism locations owned by Sun Group.

Other projects to open in the near future include the JW Marriott Emerald Bay Resort and Spa, along with the Hon Thom cable car system.

The Sun Group-invested complex is expected to turn Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province into a top destination for tourists and a profitable opportunity for investors.

Beachfront living at its best.

Stylish decor exudes class and sophistication.

Infinity pool with sea view.

Related news:

> Sun Group’s Phu Quoc portfolio grabs Singaporean investors’ attention

> Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi