Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi

Main hall of the building.

The official launch of the S2 tower at Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence in Hanoi was attended by 600 investors and future residents on September 18. Duong Thuy Dung, Head of Market Research at CBRE Vietnam, said there are three reasons the project has attracted so much attention: its prime location, the shortage of new luxury property in Tay Ho District, and the area’s bright future as the city expands to the north.

According to Dung, the luxury apartment market in Hanoi had posted growth both in terms of sales and price by the end of the second quarter. In Tay Ho District, the supply was low with only 1,187 apartments put on the market.

The district is becoming increasingly popular as transport is getting easier. The Nhat Tan Bridge and Vo Nguyen Giap Road have shortened the commute to the city center. In addition, Hanoi's People’s Committee recently approved in principle the construction of Tu Lien Bridge linking the district with Dong Anh.

“The project has such a prime location that investors simply cannot ignore it,” she said.

With one side facing Thuy Khue Street and the other looking out on Hoang Hoa Tham Street, Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence is within walking distance of the planned Bach Thao metro station, and many embassies, offices, schools, hospitals, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The development covers 15,000 square meters, 60 percent of which will serve residential purposes, while the rest is set aside for community spaces and the 5,000 square meter Sun Square.

The project offers four types of apartments with areas of 57, 90, 123 and 139 square meters, all with unobstructed views of green spaces and water. The apartments offer a headroom of 3.6 meters, creating a spacious environment.

Indoor swimming pool.

One of the first apartment buyers, singer Tung Duong, named three reasons he picked the project, explaining that the combination of its proximity to West Lake and Bach Thao Park, the reputation of Sun Group, and the unique luxurious living experience add up to an irresistible mix.

Vuong Tuan Long, sales manager for the development, said Sun Group picked renowned partners to work with on the project, such as design company M.System Architecture from the U.K., which also designed Sun Group’s Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. The structural engineering was done by ARUP and the landscape was designed by Masterline Design Development FZE from Thailand, while Hoa Binh Corp. was the contractor.

“We are committed to bringing you a luxurious apartment and want to build a prosperous community with you at Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence,” he said.

