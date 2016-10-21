Samsung Galaxy Note 7 owners in Vietnam told to give up their phones

The Vietnam Competition Authority, a government agency responsible for protecting consumer rights, has once again urged users of the fire-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to return their devices immediately.

The agency, run by the industry and trade ministry, said that around 8,000 Note 7 phones have been sent back to the manufacturer as part of a global recall, but local consumers are still holding on to an estimated 4,600 devices.

These users are putting themselves and others around them at risk, said the agency.

Previoulsy, the South Korean company announced that it would spend VND240 billion, or more than $10 million, on refunds for Vietnamese owners of the phone

Samsung launched the flagship product in early August with more than 2.5 million units sold worldwide.

The manufacturer has discontinued the products after multiple reports of the devices overheating or catching fires.

Many airlines around the world including the national carrier Vietnam Airlines have banned the phones.

