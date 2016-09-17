VnExpress International
Vietnam tells consumers to stop using Samsung Galaxy Note 7 ‘immediately’

By Anh Minh   September 17, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7

Exploding battery incidents around the world have raised concerns about the South Korean tech giant's flagship phone.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has officially asked Vietnamese consumers to stop using their Galaxy Note 7 phones immediately as concerns over the model's fire-prone batteries continue to grow.

Owners are also urged to contact the manufacturer and have their devices swapped as soon as possible.

The ministry's Vietnam Competition Authority, which is responsible for protecting consumers, said that there have been reports in some countries of the phones igniting or exploding while being charged.

In Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant have sold 13,000 units since the phone hit local stores last month.

No incident has been reported so far.

Samsung Vietnam said that all the devices will be recalled and replaced by the end of this year.

While waiting for a swap, consumers will be given a new Samsung Galaxy A3. They can either return this less expensive phone later, or choose to also keep it at a 40 percent discount.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam had asked local air carriers to ban charging of Galaxy Note 7 phones during flights and advised passengers not to place the devices in checked baggage.

Samsung launched its flagship product in early August. More than 2.5 million units have been sold worldwide.

Koh Dong-jin, the president of the company's mobile business, announced on September 2 that the phones would have to be recalled due to "faulty batteries."

"I can't comment on exactly how much the cost will be, but it pains my heart that it will be such a big number," Koh told Reuters reporter.

