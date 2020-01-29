Demand for senior executives in retail sector to rise after Tet

Customers shop in a supermarket in Central Highlands town of Da Lat. Photo by Shutterstock/evgenii mitroshin.

Retail ranked second behind manufacturing in recruitment demand in the fourth quarter last year, with the number of job posts rising by 7 percent from the previous quarter, according to a report by recruitment firm Navigos. Sectors like IT, banking and professional services trailed retail.

The sector saw the entry and expansion of many foreign brands last year in fashion, cosmetics and food and beverages, with investment focused on major cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang City, Navigos said.

Japanese casual wear retailer Uniqlo opened its first outlet in the country in December, and plans a second this year. Australian fashion brand Cotton On launched its first store in November.

Swedish brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) opened an outlet in Da Nang, taking its total number of stores in the country to eight.

Vietnamese retailers are also looking for specialists in digital marketing, but there is limited supply in what is still a new segment in the country.

With some local businesses not having a clear vision for digital development, they have not been able to hire the right personnel, widening the gap between recruitment supply and demand in the industry.

Retail was one of the main drivers of Vietnam’s economic growth of 7.02 percent last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Retail revenues rose by 12.7 percent from 2018 to VND3,751 trillion ($161.6 billion) last year, it said.