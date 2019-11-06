First Uniqlo store in Vietnam to open next month

A Uniqlo store in New York, U.S. Photo by Shutterstock/EQRoy.

The 3,000 square meter store, one of its biggest in Southeast Asia, will be located at the Parkson Saigon Tourist Plaza on Dong Khoi Road.

Uniqlo started listing products for men, women and children on its Vietnamese website last month.

Also last month, it began recruiting salesclerks in Hanoi, after establishing its Vietnam business with a charter capital of $8.8 million. Apparel company Fast Retailing Singapore owns a 75 percent stake and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation the rest.

The brand had 213 stores in the Southeast Asia as of last year and plans to have 400 by 2022. Globally, it now has over 2,200 stores in 24 countries and territories.

Vietnam’s fashion market is estimated to grow to over $3.8 billion this year and over $5 billion by 2021, according to BMI Research.