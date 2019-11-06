VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

First Uniqlo store in Vietnam to open next month

By Dat Nguyen   November 6, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
First Uniqlo store in Vietnam to open next month
A Uniqlo store in New York, U.S. Photo by Shutterstock/EQRoy.

The first store of Japanese casual wear retailer Uniqlo will open December 6 in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1, the company said in a statement.

The 3,000 square meter store, one of its biggest in Southeast Asia, will be located at the Parkson Saigon Tourist Plaza on Dong Khoi Road.

Uniqlo started listing products for men, women and children on its Vietnamese website last month.

Also last month, it began recruiting salesclerks in Hanoi, after establishing its Vietnam business with a charter capital of $8.8 million. Apparel company Fast Retailing Singapore owns a 75 percent stake and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation the rest.

The brand had 213 stores in the Southeast Asia as of last year and plans to have 400 by 2022. Globally, it now has over 2,200 stores in 24 countries and territories.

Vietnam’s fashion market is estimated to grow to over $3.8 billion this year and over $5 billion by 2021, according to BMI Research.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Uniqlo December HCMC District 1 Saigon Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Vietcombank to pull out of BNP Paribas insurance joint venture

Vietcombank to pull out of BNP Paribas insurance joint venture

FLC Group puts central Vietnam zoo up for sale

FLC Group puts central Vietnam zoo up for sale

BIDV issues bonds worth $216 million

BIDV issues bonds worth $216 million

Thai firm acquires stake in northern Vietnam’s biggest water plant

Thai firm acquires stake in northern Vietnam’s biggest water plant

BIDV charter capital Vietnam’s highest following stake sale

BIDV charter capital Vietnam’s highest following stake sale

Vietnam Airlines Jan-Sept profit highest in five years

Vietnam Airlines Jan-Sept profit highest in five years

South Korean convenience store chain launches franchise in Vietnam

South Korean convenience store chain launches franchise in Vietnam

 
go to top