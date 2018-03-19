Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

Lucrative sand trade has spawned illegal mining of the material in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress

The lucrative sand trade has led to an increase in illegal mining across Vietnam, wreaking havoc along the country’s waterways.

In 2016 alone, Vietnamese police caught nearly 3,000 people dredging without permits or in protected areas around the country, according to National Geographic.

Many of the miners, legal or otherwise, are ordinary people just trying to make a living, and some even bring their families along on their boats as they travel up and down the rivers.

Nguyen Van Tu, 39, used to dredge sand from the Tien River, until police shut him down. “The business was so good,” National Geographic quoted him as saying. At times he pulled in as much as $13,000 per month. “Such easy money. Think, you just suck sand out, and you got money. Simple.”

Erosion in the Mekong Delta is becoming more and more serious, and up to 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of land is being swept away each year, according to official data from the agriculture ministry.

The decline of annual floodwaters that build up silt in the region and sand exploitation have been blamed as the two main reasons for the disaster.

In Vietnam, sand mining poses an additional danger: It’s contributing to the slow disappearance of the Mekong Delta, home to 20 million people and the source of half of all the country’s food and much of the rice that feeds the rest of southeast Asia.