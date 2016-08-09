Hanoi to add 1,000 new public restrooms

Municipal authorities in Hanoi have agreed in principle with a local advertising company’s proposal to set up 1,000 new public toilets.

In exchange, the company will be allowed to put up advertising billboards on footbridges and overpasses in the capital.

Vinasing Trading and Communication Joint Stock Company will also provide Hanoi with 50 tanker trucks, 50 public water machines and 200 public benches, the government portal reported on Monday.

The estimated investment and timeframe for the project have not been made public.

The company will be given 10 years to recoup their investment, during which time it will be responsible for carrying out maintenance and repair work on the toilets, overpasses and footbridges.

An overpass in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Hanoi currently has around 350 public toilets, many of which are built near old compounds and small alleys.

The city, which had a population of 7.6 million people at the end of 2015, has constructed around 10 overpasses and several footbridges to ease traffic congestion.

