hanoi-sets-growth-target-of-9-percent-by-2020

They include average gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 8.5 to 9 percent per year, with approximately 97 percent of output coming from industry, construction and service sectors by 2020.

Given the above target, Hanoians are expected to earn on average VND140-145 million ($6700 – $6800) per year by 2020.

Hanoi considers science and technology a key development factor in the next five years. The city expects major advances in strengthening its retail market and improving the transport network with the aim of reducing traffic jams by 2020.

Below are the targets:

