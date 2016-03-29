VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Factbox: Socio-economic development targets for 2016-2020

By Ha Phuong, Lam Le   March 29, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7
The table below presents Vietnam’s 21 socio-economic development targets for 2016-2020 presented by the Government to the National Assembly on March 21.
Factbox: Socio-economic development targets for 2016-2020
