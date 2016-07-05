The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
DataSpeaks
World
EU blames Moscow for UK spy attack, recalls envoy
March 23, 2018 GMT+7
Record number of US Marines to train in Australia in symbolic challenge to China
March 23, 2018 GMT+7
Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Travel & Life
Back to the 80s: Vietnamese high school seniors relive good old days in yearbook
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Exploring Vietnam’s ‘Underground Palace’
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
International chefs get a taste of Hoi An with cyclo ride to giant cook-off
March 21, 2018 GMT+7
Follow the flowers: On the hunt with nomadic beekeepers in Vietnam
March 21, 2018 GMT+7
Experience Hinduism at this temple in the heart of Saigon
March 21, 2018 GMT+7
Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'
By
Ha Phuong
July 5, 2016 | 12:12 pm GMT+7
Government spending spree leaves budget in deficit, again.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
GDP
social
economy
Vietnam
target
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
Read more
Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?
Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force
How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam
Dawn of Vietnam's retail market
Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016
New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in
Vietnam imports $2 bln worth of garments from China in first five months
Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained
Reading:
Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World