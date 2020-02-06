VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam-China trade down in January

By Anh Tu   February 6, 2020 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam-China trade down in January
Containers seen at Vietnam's Thanh Tan Border Gate with China in northern Lang Son Province. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam’s trade with China fell 11.8 percent year-on-year in January as the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday reduced the number of workdays.

The combined value of exports and imports was $8.29 billion, down 26 percent from December, according to a report by Vietnam Customs, which said that there were only 16 working days in January. Tet fell in February last year.

Vietnam’s exports to China fell by 35.3 percent from December to $2.75 billion and imports by 20.1 percent to $5.54 billion.

Vietnam’s main export items in January were agricultural products, crude oil and ores, while its imports were gas, computers, electronics and cars.

Last year, China was Vietnam’s biggest import market, accounting for 29.8 percent of its shipments. Overall, Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of $232 million in January as against a surplus last year.

Vietnam’s foreign trade for the first time reached $517 billion last year, with trade surplus a record-high of $9.9 billion.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam China trade exports imports trade with China fall January 2020
 
Read more
Blue chips lead stock market surge

Blue chips lead stock market surge

Vietnam to pay $6.56 mln for Hanoi metro

Vietnam to pay $6.56 mln for Hanoi metro

Vietnam not to cut GDP growth target despite epidemic

Vietnam not to cut GDP growth target despite epidemic

Stock market slumps as trading cools

Stock market slumps as trading cools

Red light for Vietnam-China passenger trains, green for cargo trains

Red light for Vietnam-China passenger trains, green for cargo trains

Novel coronavirus to slow Q1 growth: report

Novel coronavirus to slow Q1 growth: report

Stock market pulls out of three-session nosedive

Stock market pulls out of three-session nosedive

VN-Index plunges to one-year low as coronavirus fears mount

VN-Index plunges to one-year low as coronavirus fears mount

 
go to top