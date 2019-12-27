VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam trade hits $517 bln peak

By Anh Minh   December 27, 2019 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam trade hits $517 bln peak
A woman rides a motorcycle as she passes containers at a port in Hai Phong City, northern Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam’s foreign trade for the first time reached $517 billion this year, with trade surplus a record-high of $9.9 billion.

Trade value grew 8 percent year-on-year, with exports upping at the same rate to $263.5 billion, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said Friday, citing estimated figures.

The number of trade items valued over $1 billion was 32, 1.5 times higher than in 2011. Six were over $10 billion each, and eight over $5 billion.

Japan, the U.S., the E.U. and ASEAN were major export markets. Vietnam had a trade surplus of $46.7 billion with the U.S., and almost $27 billion with the E.U.

However, Minister Anh expects challenges in trade next year due to the persisting U.S.-China trade war and increasing protectionism.

This is the fourth year in a row Vietnam records a trade surplus. The value was $6.3 billion in 2018 and $2.1 billion in 2017.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam trade 500 billion 2019 trade surplus
 
Read more
Blue chips drag VN-Index down

Blue chips drag VN-Index down

No power shortages in 2020, PM orders

No power shortages in 2020, PM orders

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

Vietnam to surpass 2019 target, top 7 pct GDP growth

Vietnam to surpass 2019 target, top 7 pct GDP growth

Private firm to fund central region airport upgrade

Private firm to fund central region airport upgrade

Stock market ends three-session gaining streak

Stock market ends three-session gaining streak

Private sector should provide public services: PM

Private sector should provide public services: PM

​VN-Index rises for third straight session

​VN-Index rises for third straight session

 
go to top