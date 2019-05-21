VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

90 percent of suspected money laundering in Vietnam done through banks

By Minh Son   May 21, 2019 | 12:50 pm GMT+7
90 percent of suspected money laundering in Vietnam done through banks
There is a high risk of money laundering happening via the real estate sector and unofficial remittance channels Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu

Banking, real estate and unofficial remittances are top channels for money laundering in Vietnam, a new report says.

The anti-money laundering department under the State Bank of Vietnam says that 90 percent of suspected money laundering transactions are related to the banking sector. This could be linked to embezzlement by high-profile people, gambling and tax evasion, it says.

"Criminals often use bank accounts of different people to receive illegal money and to conceal the origins of illegal incomes."

Money launderers often ask family members to acquire and transfer properties for making their black money white. These transactions can involve cash or direct banking transfers without going through real exchange trading floors, creating more challenges for authorities in tracking illegal money, the report adds.

There is also a high risk of money laundering happening via the real estate sector and unofficial remittance channels, it says.

Unofficial remittance, which bypasses all official channels to transfer money to and from Vietnam, is a popular method, because there is no need to state the purpose of transfer and the procedure is simple. .

All these factors mean that Vietnam has a high vulnerability to money laundering, the report emphasizes.

Other avenues that carry an average to low risk of money laundering in Vietnam are stocks, casinos and accounting, the report adds.

In the 2010-2017 period, the anti-money laundering department received almost 7,300 reports on suspicious transactions. Almost half of them were transferred to authorities for investigation.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam money laundering banks real estate remittance property risk
 
Read more
State audit finds ODA projects riddled with inefficiencies

State audit finds ODA projects riddled with inefficiencies

Saigon among top 50 cities in the world for coworking growth

Saigon among top 50 cities in the world for coworking growth

Expressway to link Hanoi with popular travel destination Moc Chau

Expressway to link Hanoi with popular travel destination Moc Chau

VND currency hits new low against USD

VND currency hits new low against USD

Power consumption surges as summer heats up

Power consumption surges as summer heats up

Government owed over $3.5 billion in taxes

Government owed over $3.5 billion in taxes

Minister calls for making distinction in regulating ride-hailing, taxi firms

Minister calls for making distinction in regulating ride-hailing, taxi firms

 
go to top