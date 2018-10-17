DatVietVAC founder wins 2 Asian business awards

ACES recognizes companies and individuals for showing outstanding leadership and corporate social responsibility, while Asia HRD honors companies that have a significant impact on the human resource community.

Thanh personally received the ACES Award at the Fairmont Hotel, Singapore. On the same day Trieu The Hiep, acting Group HR director, collected Asia HRD’s Movers and Shakers Award at a function in HCMC.

The awards are a culmination of Thanh’s efforts to make DatVietVAC the largest media, entertainment and technology group in the country.

Dinh Ba Thanh, CEO of DatVietVAC (middle) received the ACES Award.

Since then it has set up 11 more companies, each of which has made its mark in a different field of media and entertainment.In 1994 the company established DatViet Media (Vietnam’s premier media company), DatViet OOH (Vietnam’s first out-of-home advertising company) and DDB Vietnam (Vietnam’s first affiliate media agency).

They include Dong Tay Promotion, the largest production house for reality TV shows; TK-L, the first and largest television licensing company; M&T Pictures, Vietnam’s largest producer of TV dramas; DID TV, the first private TV channel in Vietnam; and Nomad MGMT, the country’s first international talent management agency.

Last year VNR500 ranked DatVietVAC number one in the media and television industry while FAST500 ranked it 11th in the list of fastest growing companies.

During the first nine months of 2018, the company achieved six billion views and signed up 13 million subscribers across various streaming services.

Last month the company achieved a monthly average of one billion views.