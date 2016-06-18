VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Land disputes in Vietnam: a burden with few solutions

By Ha Phuong   June 18, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7

A quarter of surveyed Vietnamese express their concern over land disagreements including land use rights certificate, land boundary and land resettlement, but nearly half choose to do nothing to resolve them, according to UNDP's 2015 Justice Index report.

2015 Justice Index report presents the aggregated results from the 2015 survey, based on interviews with 13,841 Vietnamese across the country conducted from 2013 to 2015. The findings are compared with the result of the 2012 survey, which collected data during the 2010-2012 period.

Findings from the 2015 survey show that land and business issues account for nearly a quarter of civil disputes and administrative concerns each, followed by civil issues at 17.6 percent. 

The vast majority of land disputes and complaints have to do with land use rights certificate and land boundary. 

Unfortunately, "nothing is done to resolve land complaints," according to nearly half of survey respondents.

Compared to the 2012 survey, more citizens are accessing legal information through increasingly diverse sources.

Tags: justice index UNDP land disputes
 
