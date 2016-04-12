VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

How citizens view Vietnam's governance in 2015

By Ha Phuong, Lam Le   April 12, 2016 | 07:39 pm GMT+7

North Central Coast is the overall winner with highest average Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) score in 2015. However, over the last five years, provinces recorded little change in their governance performance.

Findings from the 2015 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index or (PAPI), released today, reflect citizens' experience with the performance of central to local governments in governance, public administration and public service delivery.

Provincial governance performance over the last five years has seen little change. 

Five provinces (Nam Dinh, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Da Nang and Long An) have been in the top performing group in overall provincial performance every year since 2011.

North Central Coast leads the country with highest average PAPI score.

Can Tho was the highest PAPI scorer in 2015 among five municipalities.

The issue of greatest concern in 2015 was poverty.

Transparency and corruption are two PAPI dimensions that recorded the biggest performance drop in 2015 compared to 2014. 

PAPI is a collaboration between the Centre for Community Support and Development Studies, the Centre for Research and Training of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the United Nations Development Program. The full 2015 PAPI Report and more in-depth analysis can be found at www.papi.vn.

