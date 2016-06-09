General elections: Hindsight at how Vietnamese voted

It is the first National Assembly (NA) term for nearly 317 delegates.

Most deputies are Party members. Only 21 deputies are non-Party members, down 4.2 percent in comparison to the 13th term

Vietnam fell short of the target for the share of women in the NA by 17 seats, but the number of female deputies went up by 2.4 percent compared to last term.

By ethnicity, 82.7 percent are Kinh people, the rest are of 36 different ethnicities. Tay is the ethnicity with the largest number of candidates, 11, followed by Muong, 8 and H'mong 7.

The vast majority of delegates hold a bachelor's degree or higher.

15 centrally-nominated candidates for provincial seats failed to make the cut.

Source: National Election Council

