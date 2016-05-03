Foreign investment continues to flow into Vietnam

Investment as a percentage of GDP hit 32.2 percent in the first quarter of 2016, slightly lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 but higher than the same period last year.
Source: General Statistics Office
FDI pledges in Vietnam rose to $4 billion as of Q1/2016. FDI disbursement approximately $3.5 billion.
Source: General Statistics Office
Processing and manufaturing remained the most attractive destination for FDI, followed by power, water, gas and real estate.
Source: General Statistics Office
South Korea was the leading investor with nearly $2.5 billion pouring into Vietnam in Q1.
Source: General Statistics Office
Biggest newly-licensed projects as of Q1/2016
Source: Ministry of Planning and Investment
As of April 2016, the northern city of Hai Phong was the biggest FDI recipient with $1.59 billion, accounting for 31.3 percent of newly-registered capital.
Source: General Statistics Office
Source: General Statistics Office