DataSpeaks

Foreign investment continues to flow into Vietnam

By Ha Phuong   May 3, 2016 | 11:48 am GMT+7

Vietnam recorded a surge of FDI in the first quarter of 2016 with approximately 473 newly licensed projects, marking a jump of 77.2 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the General Statistics Office.

Investment as a percentage of GDP hit 32.2 percent in the first quarter of 2016, slightly lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 but higher than the same period last year.

Source: General Statistics Office

FDI pledges in Vietnam rose to $4 billion as of Q1/2016. FDI disbursement approximately $3.5 billion.

Source: General Statistics Office

Processing and manufaturing remained the most attractive destination for FDI, followed by power, water, gas and real estate.

Source: General Statistics Office

South Korea was the leading investor with nearly $2.5 billion pouring into Vietnam in Q1.

Source: General Statistics Office

Biggest newly-licensed projects as of Q1/2016

foreign-investment-continues-to-flow-into-vietnam-4

Source: Ministry of Planning and Investment

As of April 2016, the northern city of Hai Phong was the biggest FDI recipient with $1.59 billion, accounting for 31.3 percent of newly-registered capital.

Source: General Statistics Office

foreign-investment-continues-to-flow-into-vietnam-6

Source: General Statistics Office

Tags: FDI Q1/2016 Korea
 
