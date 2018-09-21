Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery offers first gasoline cargo for export

Vietnam’s second refinery is looking to sell up to 30,000 tonnes of 95-octane grade gasoline for Sept. 26-30 loading through a tender due to be awarded next week.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, the owner of the 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in northern Vietnam, in August asked for government approval to export oil products as local traders and consumers were unable to absorb fuel sales from the plant as it ramps up towards commercial operations in November.

Nghi Son is located 260 km (160 miles) south of Hanoi.

The $9 billion refinery is 35.1 percent owned by Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1 percent by Kuwait Petroleum (IPO-KUWP.KW), 25.1 percent by PetroVietnam and 4.7 percent by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.