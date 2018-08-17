VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam e-commerce site Sendo secures $51 million for expansion plans

By Dang Khoa   August 17, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam e-commerce site Sendo secures $51 million for expansion plans
A screen shot of Sendo website.

Vietnam's growing potential has helped nation's leading C2C platform attract more venture capital funds.

In the Series B funding round, the SBI Group and Daiwa PI Partners from Japan, Softbank Ventures Korea and the U.S.-based SKS Ventures were the new investors.

Series B in venture capital financing refers to funding sourced to take a firm to the next level, past its development stage.

All existing investors – FPT Group, eContext Asia, BEENEXT, and BEENOS – also participated in the Series B funding.

Nguyen Dac Viet Dung, executive chairman and co-founder of Sendo, said: "The funding will help the company expand the C2C (customer to customer) platform Sendo, launch the B2C (Business to Customer) marketplace SenMall, and make SenPay the leading fintech platform in Vietnam.

In a fast-growing e-commerce market, Sendo has differentiated itself by focusing on not only Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City but also the hitherto untapped Tier 2 cities’ population, where 70 million Vietnamese people live.

Sendo, which was established in 2012, currently has more than 300,000 sellers serving around 10 million customers nationwide.

A Financial Times report last April cited Bain, a U.S.-based global management consulting firm as saying online businesses were booming in Southeast Asia.

Bain estimated that the region had 200 million digital consumers, or people who bought goods or services online, out of an adult population of 405 million. Vietnam, with a population of 93.7 million, accounted for 35 million of these consumers.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Sendo Technology Vietnam e-commerce FPT capital investment VECOM
 
Read more
PVN wants deposits unfrozen to fund delayed, cash-strapped power plant

PVN wants deposits unfrozen to fund delayed, cash-strapped power plant

Hoang Anh Gia Lai to expand banana farming for China export

Hoang Anh Gia Lai to expand banana farming for China export

ThaiBev to intensify Vietnam focus after lackluster 3Q

ThaiBev to intensify Vietnam focus after lackluster 3Q

Vietnamese mobile game a hit in Korea, China

Vietnamese mobile game a hit in Korea, China

Vietnam agricultural machinery maker profits from car sales

Vietnam agricultural machinery maker profits from car sales

Auto maker Thaco to pump in $1 billion for HAGL firefighting

Auto maker Thaco to pump in $1 billion for HAGL firefighting

Japan seeks involvement in Vietnam's major railway, airport projects

Japan seeks involvement in Vietnam's major railway, airport projects

 
go to top