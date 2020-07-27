Vietnam businesses reimpose Covid-19 safety measures

A man cleans his hands before entering a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City following regulations imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo by VnExpress/Kim Ngan.

Oanh, employed at a tech company in Hanoi, on Monday was asked to complete a health declaration via a smartphone app and began practicing two-meter social distancing at work.

Her company has suspended all planned business trips to Da Nang, where the three latest Covid-19 cases were confirmed, with those returning from the city requested to isolate themselves at home for two weeks.

"Everyone is carefully complying with safety measures, most being familiar with the drill. Containing the disease is now of the highest priority," she maintained.

Businesses across the country are also reimplementing safety regulations to protect their employees after Vietnam recorded four new Covid-19 cases with no trace of transmission, ending over three months without community infection.

Hanoi-based textile company Vinatex has asked all its employees to wear masks and wash their hands before starting work or going for lunch, requiring each to remain one meter apart at all times.

The company also advised staff not to travel to the central region during this time.

Power utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has also imposed similar regulations, tasking employees to undergo temperature checks at the beginning of each day while rolling out more online meetings.

Conglomerate Masan, operator of convenience store chains VinMart and VinMart+, has asked its employees to wear masks during work hours and provides hand sanitizer at all outlets.

Ride-hailing firm Grab requires its staff to complete daily health declarations, with either customers and drivers allowed to cancel a trip if one or the other is not wearing a mask.

Golden Gate, which operates 22 restaurant chains including Gogi and Kichi-Kichi, said it is prepared to close its outlets in Da Nang City if authorities require.

It has also begun implementing safety measures across outlets in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including checking customer temperatures and asking them to wash their hands. Cooking equipment and eating utensils are also routinely cleaned in boiled water.

Vietnam has recorded 420 Covid-19 cases so far, with 55 remaining active. Da Nang, where three Covid-19 infections were confirmed over the weekend, will enter at least 14 days of social distancing starting Tuesday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced at a governmental meeting Monday.