Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

By Huu Cong, Phuoc Tuan, Cuu Long, Xuan Ngoc, Dac Thanh, Duc Hung   July 27, 2020 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Medical workers take Covid-19 test samples from a woman flying from Da Nang to Can Tho, July 26, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chu Minh.

Several localities have requested arrivals from Da Nang to report to authorities and get tested for Covid-19 amid sprouting cases of community transmission in the city.

Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on Sunday requested authorities to monitor tourists in the city and anyone who had visited central Da Nang City since July 1. Local residents are encouraged to report any knowledge pertaining to illegal border entry.

Dong Nai Province that neighbors HCMC has also requested anyone returning from Da Nang since July 13 to self-isolate at home for 14 days. All tourist trips to Da Nang were suspended.

Mekong Delta’s Can Tho City has tested 693 passengers arriving via four flights from Da Nang, director of the Can Tho health department Cao Minh Chu said Sunday, adding no abnormal cases have been reported as of Sunday night. All passenger information would be handed to local authorities for monitoring purposes, he confirmed.

Four more flights from Da Nang to Can Tho, carrying hundreds of passengers, are expected on Monday, with all passengers to be screened for Covid-19.

"In this regard, Can Tho Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention has recommended the suspension of all flights from Can Tho to Da Nang and vice versa," Chu stated, adding all recent Da Nang arrivals would be closely monitored.

Over 320 flyers from Da Nang to south-central Khanh Hoa Province on Sunday had their belongings sanitized and body temperatures checked, said Nguyen Hoa Hoi, director of the province's International Health Quarantine Center. All arrivals were required to supply information as to places visited and contacts made while in Da Nang, alongside plans while in Khanh Hoa, he added.

"Those experiencing high body temperatures or signs of coughing, fever or breathing difficulties would be quarantined and transferred to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases," Hoi said. The provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended travelers entering the province from Da Nang to have their health checked and monitored, said Huynh Van Dong, director of Khanh Hoa CDC.

North-central Ha Tinh Province has recommended those arriving from Da Nang after July 11 to self-isolate at home, and contact the nearest medical facility in case of fever, coughing or breathing difficulties, the provincial CDC urged Sunday.

Central Quang Nam Province has requested travelers who had attended medical centers in Ngu Hanh Son and Hai Chau districts, Da Nang Hospital and Hospital C to report to the provincial CDC immediately. Anyone returning to Quang Nam after visiting Da Nang’s For You Palace, a conference and wedding venue, on July 18, or Hamlet 8 in Lien Chieu District’s Hoa Khanh Bac Ward and Hamlet 3 in Hai Chau District’s Thanh Binh Ward must do so as well, it was added.

Vietnam's four newest Covid-19 cases, three in Da Nang and one in nearby Quang Ngai Province, had attended or been in close contact with someone from these locations.

Da Nang, where three Covid-19 infections were confirmed over the weekend, would enter at least 14 days of social distancing starting Tuesday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced at a governmental meeting Monday.

The social distancing campaign calls on locals to maintain a distance of at least one meter from each other, while banning public gatherings of more than 20.

Over the weekend, Da Nang stopped receiving tourists for 14 days and closed "non-essential" services like amusement parks, beauty salons, karaoke and massage parlors and bars, among other measures, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Vietnam has recorded 420 Covid-19 cases so far, with 55 remaining active.

