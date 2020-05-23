Two Vietnamese businessmen back on Forbes billionaires list

Quang, chairman and founder of private food producer Masan Group, is 2,109th on the real time billionaires ranking updated by the U.S. magazine Friday with a net worth of $1 billion.

This data is updated based on changes in the price of MSN shares on the stock exchange, which account a majority of Quang's assets.

At the end of Friday’s trading session, an MSN share was worth VND62,000 ($2.65), up 27 percent against the end of March when Forbes updated the value of billionaires' assets, while TCB's share of private lender Techcombank, in which which Quang holds 9.4 million shares, also rose by 41 percent.

Quang made it to the Forbes list for the first time last year with a net worth of $1.3 billion. He founded Masan, a major producer of fish sauce and packaged foods, in 2004.

Meanwhile, Long, chairman of Vietnam’s leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat, was placed 2,122nd on the Forbes billionaires list with a net worth of $1 billion as the value of the Hoa Phat (HPG) stock increasing significantly.

At the end of Friday’s trading session, HPG's share price stood at VND27,300 ($1.16), up 68 percent against last March.

Long founded Hoa Phat in Hanoi in 1992. The group currently manufactures office equipment, steel pipes and construction steel; and it is the biggest steelmaker in Vietnam.

Long, who entered the Forbes list of world’s richest people for the first time in 2018, is one of the largest shareholders of the Hoa Phat Group with over 700 million shares, equivalent to more than 25 percent of its chartered capital, according to the group’s management report.

Vietnam had four representatives in Forbes’ annual list of the world’s richest people in 2020 released last month. They are Pham Nhat Vuong, owner of Vietnam's biggest real estate conglomerate Vingroup and the country's first billionaire; Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Air; Tran Ba Duong, chairman of Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco); and Ho Hung Anh, chairman of Techcombank.