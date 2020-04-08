Four Vietnamese billionaires make Forbes 2020 rich list

On the list released Wednesday, Pham Nhat Vuong, owner of Vietnam's biggest real estate conglomerate Vingroup and the country's first billionaire, enjoyed his eighth consecutive appearance, ranked as the world's 286th richest person this year.

Vuong also retained his position as Vietnam's richest man with a net worth of $5.6 billion, down $1 billion compared to last year.

CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao made her fourth appearance on the list as the 1,001st richest person in the world. Vietnam's richest woman has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, down $200 million from a year ago.

Tran Ba Duong, chairman of Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco), made the list for the third time at $1.5 billion, down $200 million from last year, ranked 1,415th.

The fourth Vietnamese billionaire on this year’s Forbes list was Ho Hung Anh, chairman of Techcombank. He broke into the list for the second time with a net worth of $1 billion, down $700 million to rank 1,990th in the world.

Fish sauce magnet Nguyen Dang Quang, who entered the Forbes’ billionaire list last year for the first time, didn't appear this time.

This is the 34th year Forbes magazine has compiled its list of the world's billionaires. This year's list sees a total of 2,095 billionaires with a combined wealth of $8 trillion, down from $8.7 trillion in 2020.

Centi-billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos maintains the top spot in this year’s ranking, for the third consecutive year, despite his net worth hitting $113 billion, down $18 billion from last year.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remains second, followed by CEO and chairman of luxury goods empire LVMH Bernard Arnault.