VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Mixed movements for Masan, Vingroup shares after merger news

By Phuong Dong   December 3, 2019 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Mixed movements for Masan, Vingroup shares after merger news
A customer examines Masan products on a supermarket shelf. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Masan Group shares fell while those of its subsidiary skyrocketed after private conglomerate Vingroup announced a retail merger deal between the companies.

By the end of Tuesday’s morning session, MCH shares of Masan Consumer Corporation, Masan Group's retail subsidiary, surged 7.5 percent compared to its opening price of VND76,000 ($3.3).

At one point, the stock hit a peak of VND83,800 ($3.64), but settled at VND80,000 ($3.48) by the end of the morning session. Over 130,000 shares changed hands, around four times the average liquidity of the stock in the past month.

In the previous two sessions, MCH shares had seen no change in price. The stock closed last Friday, the last session of November, at VND70,600 ($3.07), having shed nearly 5 percent compared to the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, VIC shares of Vingroup remained at the opening price of VND115,000 ($5), while MSN shares of Masan Group shed 1 percent, to VND68,300 ($2.97) which made it one of the biggest losing stocks on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) this morning.

The price movements followed an announcement by Vingroup Tuesday morning, saying it had reached a deal with Masan to merge their retail subsidiaries to form a new company.

According to the statement, the merger will involve three companies: VinCommerce (which owns VinMart supermarkets, VinMart+ convenience stores and e-commerce site Adayroi), VinEco (an agriculture unit of Vingroup), and Masan Consumer Corporation, a consumer goods producer of food giant Masan.

The new company will control over 2,600 supermarkets and convenience stores in 50 provinces as also 14 VinEco high-tech farms.

By the end of Tuesday's afternoon session, MCH shares lessened their gains to 3.5 percent, MSN plunged 7 percent and VIC shares remained at opening price. 

Related News:
Tags: Vingroup Masan Group Vinmart Masan Consumer stock market merger retail
 
Read more
Coffee King dismisses ex-wife’s talk of reunion as ‘trick’

Coffee King dismisses ex-wife’s talk of reunion as ‘trick’

Bamboo Airways expects profits to take off in 2020

Bamboo Airways expects profits to take off in 2020

Viec.Co scoops Vietnam Startup 2019 title

Viec.Co scoops Vietnam Startup 2019 title

Vingroup, Masan strike merger deal on Vietnam's largest retail chains

Vingroup, Masan strike merger deal on Vietnam's largest retail chains

Vietnam Airlines asked to spell out details of plan to buy 50 jets

Vietnam Airlines asked to spell out details of plan to buy 50 jets

Fashion brand SEVEN.AM resumes Hanoi business

Fashion brand SEVEN.AM resumes Hanoi business

Da Nang okayed Cocobay turning condotels to apartments

Da Nang okayed Cocobay turning condotels to apartments

 
go to top